Missing Kingman man located a few blocks from home
KINGMAN – David Proa, 61, missing in the Kingman area for the past week, was located alive at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, March 12 a few blocks north of his home in the 3000 block of Mallory Loop.
The Kingman Police Department wrote in a news release that the homeowners of the residence had been out of town and came home to find Proa inside, and contacted police.
Proa had been missing since 5 p.m. Monday, March 8, and had found a way to get inside the home to get out of the elements. He was disoriented and malnourished, but had been drinking water.
Proa was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment, and was reunited with his family.
“The Kingman Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance to spread the word and help in the search for Mr. Proa,” KPD wrote. “Additionally, the Kingman Police Department would like to thank the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Guardian Air and the Arizona Department of Public Safety ranger for their assistance in the search over the last several days.”
Information provided by KPD
