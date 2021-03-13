Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three Kingman men stemming from ongoing sting operations targeting individuals who use the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.



MCSO wrote in a news release that James Jobe Gastineau, 43, of Kingman was arrested on Feb. 11 on suspicion of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation under the age of 15, five counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation under the age of 15 and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15, all felonies.

William Leonard Branch, 24, of Kingman was arrested on Jan. 14 on suspicion of aggravated luring of a minor under the age of 15, attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, attempted involving/using minors in a drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.

Dwight Everett Ramirez, 35, of Kingman was arrested on Feb. 4 on suspicion of two felony counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind parents, especially while distance learning is being utilized by school districts, that they should monitor their children’s internet usage,” MCSO wrote. “It takes very little time for offenders to recognize potential victims and gain the trust of minors online. Please have conversations with your children about internet safety.”

MCSO is an active member in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Training was provided by ICAC, which aided in the success of the operations, the sheriff’s office wrote.

Information provided by MCSO