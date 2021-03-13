OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 14
Weather  33.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College adding in-person services, but won’t yet fully reopen

Mohave Community College will reopen gradually as the coronavirus pandemic subsides, instead of following Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s guidance to fully reopen on Monday, March 22. MCC’s Neal Campus – Kingman is shown. (Miner file photo)

Mohave Community College will reopen gradually as the coronavirus pandemic subsides, instead of following Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s guidance to fully reopen on Monday, March 22. MCC’s Neal Campus – Kingman is shown. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 13, 2021 6:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will reopen gradually as the pandemic subsides, but will not follow Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s guidance to fully reopen Monday, March 22.

MCC will be adding services, such as student services and library services, and all campuses will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week, announced Fred Gilbert, Neal Campus-Kingman dean. Gilbert, along with Danette Bristle, is heading the MCC pandemic response.

“The number of cases in Mohave County is still substantial despite the governor’s telling us to go back to school,” Gilbert said at the MCC governing board meeting March 12.

MCC President Stacy Klippenstein said “the spring semester will finish like this.”

There will be more events and gatherings at campuses, he said, with all COVID-19 safety protocols remaining in place, but “courses will look like this until the summer.”

Summer semester registration starts March 29 and MCC will hold in-person summer classes.

The graduation ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 14 at the Anderson Field House in Bullhead City. The first event will likely start at 9 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m., which would give the board some time for a 2 p.m. May board meeting. The hope is that the last Zoom board meeting will be next month – April 9 – after which live board meetings will resume. MCC employees who play a part in the graduation are expected to participate live in the ceremonies.

Dean of Student Services Ana Masterson provided an enrollment update, describing a “dip” experienced at each campus since last year, with Kingman being the worst when it comes to enrollment during the pandemic, with a 22% drop reported. Masterson mentioned Fort Mohave campus as a tiny but unexpected enrollment success in programs such as the nursing program. Also, the number of “truly distant” – not based in the county – students is growing, Masterson said.

MCC Chief Finance Officer Sonni Marbury provided a summary of the MCC budget. The college already received over $2 million in CARES and HERF [Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund] money and is expecting to receive $4.3 million more.

Klippenstein mentioned that on Tuesday, March 23, the Arizona Legislative Rural Caucus will gather and the matter of money for rural colleges will likely move forward.

Klippenstein said MCC is hoping for $3.1 million for the Advanced Manufacturing Center that, if funded, could be completed by 2024.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave Community College Board: College has adapted well to COVID-19 changes
Mohave Community College delays decision on on-campus learning until after Thanksgiving break
Mohave Community College hopes to move to in-class instruction
Mohave Community College enrollment plummets 17%
Mohave Community College relaxes restrictions as virus situation improves
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State