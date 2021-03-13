Mohave Community College adding in-person services, but won’t yet fully reopen

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will reopen gradually as the pandemic subsides, but will not follow Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s guidance to fully reopen Monday, March 22.

MCC will be adding services, such as student services and library services, and all campuses will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week, announced Fred Gilbert, Neal Campus-Kingman dean. Gilbert, along with Danette Bristle, is heading the MCC pandemic response.

“The number of cases in Mohave County is still substantial despite the governor’s telling us to go back to school,” Gilbert said at the MCC governing board meeting March 12.

MCC President Stacy Klippenstein said “the spring semester will finish like this.”

There will be more events and gatherings at campuses, he said, with all COVID-19 safety protocols remaining in place, but “courses will look like this until the summer.”

Summer semester registration starts March 29 and MCC will hold in-person summer classes.

The graduation ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 14 at the Anderson Field House in Bullhead City. The first event will likely start at 9 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m., which would give the board some time for a 2 p.m. May board meeting. The hope is that the last Zoom board meeting will be next month – April 9 – after which live board meetings will resume. MCC employees who play a part in the graduation are expected to participate live in the ceremonies.

Dean of Student Services Ana Masterson provided an enrollment update, describing a “dip” experienced at each campus since last year, with Kingman being the worst when it comes to enrollment during the pandemic, with a 22% drop reported. Masterson mentioned Fort Mohave campus as a tiny but unexpected enrollment success in programs such as the nursing program. Also, the number of “truly distant” – not based in the county – students is growing, Masterson said.

MCC Chief Finance Officer Sonni Marbury provided a summary of the MCC budget. The college already received over $2 million in CARES and HERF [Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund] money and is expecting to receive $4.3 million more.

Klippenstein mentioned that on Tuesday, March 23, the Arizona Legislative Rural Caucus will gather and the matter of money for rural colleges will likely move forward.

Klippenstein said MCC is hoping for $3.1 million for the Advanced Manufacturing Center that, if funded, could be completed by 2024.