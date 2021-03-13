OFFERS
Mohave County gets 8,000 Moderna doses, J&J delayed

Deliveries of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Mohave County have been delayed due to supply chain problems. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: March 13, 2021 5:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County will be receiving 8,000 more doses of the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, a continuation of the amount of that vaccine received from the state for each of the past three weeks, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced in a news release.

However, the anticipated delivery of a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been delayed. The Arizona Department of Health Service informed counties that the Johnson and Johnson supply chain is unstable and will be so for the next two weeks, the county wrote.

County Health Director Denise Burley said in the release that “we’re naturally disappointed that we will not receive additional Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week, but we are looking forward to a resolution in the coming weeks.”

In other vaccination-related news, a drive-thru clinic will be held in the Lake Havasu City area on Wednesday, March 17.

The county’s Moderna COVID vaccine event will be administered by local Safeway pharmacists at Fire Station 2, 2065 Kiowa Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be 500 appointments available for first-dose shots only.

To make an appointment for the Lake Havasu clinic visit https://bit.ly/38ygdGD.

“The vaccine will only be administered to those who are currently eligible and make an appointment using the link above,” the county advised.

Participants are reminded to bring both medical and prescription insurance cards, including your Medicare Part B card if applicable. They are reminded to remain in their vehicles and wear a face mask.

The county also announced that the second-dose drive-thru event at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Wednesday, March 10 was a success with 521 second doses successfully administered by Safeway, making those residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Information provided by Mohave Count7y

