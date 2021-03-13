Mohave County issues 14 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 5:
– Rick Manville: 3801 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; 200 amp service to existing garage.
– American Electrical Systems: Kingman; 200 amp service for well only.
– American Electrical Systems: Kingman; 200 amp service to existing well only.
– Plumbing By Jake: 17841 E. Willow Creek Road, Kingman; water heater replacement.
– Plumbing By Jake: 1340 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; water heater replacement.
– Cavalier Construction Company: 2038 E. Lago Grande Cove, Mohave Valley; upgrade panel.
– Ambient Edge: 4745 N. Teddy Roosevelt Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Sherman Carlisle: 7392 W. Bolsa Drive, Golden Valley; demo existing manufactured home.
– Blue Marlin Electric: 20795 N. Silver Eagle Drive, Dolan Springs; upgrade 100 amp panel.
– American Electrical Pro: 3004 N. Erwin Lane, Lake Havasu City; electric 200 amp.
– Have Tools Will Travel Electric: 8314 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; electric to well house.
– David Alm: 9954 N. Pioneer Way, Kingman; electric to garage.
– Clear Circuit Electric: 1711 E. Cottonwood Lane, Mohave Valley; new 400 amp panel using existing utility pole.
– Patrick Mulachy: 9075 S. Via Rancho Drive, Mohave Valley; placement of new gas meter.
