Mohave County logs 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 97 new cases

KINGMAN – Four more Mohave County residents have succumbed to complications of COVID-19, and another 97 county residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday and Friday, March 11-12.

It raised the death toll in the county since the first death was recorded in April 2020 to 573.

The report included one new death and 28 new cases of the virus in the Kingman medical service area. The deceased local patient is an adult in the 90-plus age group.

The Bullhead City service area experience two deaths – one patient each age 60-69 and 80-89. The final death was adult in the 70-79 age range from Lake Havasu City.

Of the 28 new Kingman-area cases, five were in the age groups over 60 that are typically more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were three cases in the 60-69 age bracket, and one each age 70-79 and 80-89. There were also five new cases each ages 11-19 and 50-59, four each ages 30-39 and 40-49, three ages 20-29 and two ages 0-10.

Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 34 each. There was also one case logged in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

However, the 232 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11 were 30 more than were logged in the previous seven days.

There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4. That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 173 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 139, Lake Havasu City with 137, Fort Mohave with 45, Golden Valley with 29 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,714 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,782 for Bullhead City, 4,299 for Kingman, 1,580 for Fort Mohave, 1,082 for Golden Valley, 731 for Mohave Valley and 427 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 135 cases in Topock, 50 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 34 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,735 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,410 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,603 cases in the county. The county has counted 573 deaths, while the state reports 665.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, March 12 there were 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 253 tests for a positivity rate of 8%.

The positivity rate in the county was 13% (45/359) on Friday, March 5; 9% (31/362) on Saturday, March 6; 10% (23/227) on Sunday, March 7; 10% (16/156) on Monday, March 8; 20% (39/194) on Tuesday, March 9; 7% (18/244) on Wednesday, March 10; and 41% (81/200) on Thursday, March 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 97,144 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 88,201 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.5% have been positive. Of the 8,943 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 16% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, March 13, AZDHS was reporting 27 new deaths and 262 new cases from 8,146 tests for a positivity rate of 6%. More than 832,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,546 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 29.3 million confirmed cases and 532,627 deaths the morning of Saturday, March 13. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,641,907 deaths from more than 119 million confirmed cases on Saturday, March 13.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.