More rain forecast for Kingman area Monday, March 15

KINGMAN – There’s a chance for more rain, and maybe even a little snow, in the Kingman area.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, there’s a 20% chance of rain showers Monday (March 15) evening and night, mixing with snow after 9 p.m., when temperatures are expected to fall to about 31 degrees.

Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny through the week, with daytime highs in the lows 60s and high 50s through Wednesday, March 17.

A warming trend is expected starting Thursday, March 18, with high temperatures of 71 degrees and 75 degrees forecast for Thursday and Friday, respectively.

About .08 inches of rain fell at Kingman Airport between 4 a.m. on Friday, March 12 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, the NWS reported.

Information provided by the National Weather Service