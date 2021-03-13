More rain forecast for Kingman area Monday, March 15
KINGMAN – There’s a chance for more rain, and maybe even a little snow, in the Kingman area.
According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, there’s a 20% chance of rain showers Monday (March 15) evening and night, mixing with snow after 9 p.m., when temperatures are expected to fall to about 31 degrees.
Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny through the week, with daytime highs in the lows 60s and high 50s through Wednesday, March 17.
A warming trend is expected starting Thursday, March 18, with high temperatures of 71 degrees and 75 degrees forecast for Thursday and Friday, respectively.
About .08 inches of rain fell at Kingman Airport between 4 a.m. on Friday, March 12 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, the NWS reported.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Arizona Senate working to set up Maricopa election audit
- NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman
- Kingman Police Department seeks community assistance in locating missing person David Proa, 61
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Speaker urges Conservative Republican Club members to help free Arizona from face masks
- Peach Springs woman arrested after alleged stabbing incident
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Obituary
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Mohave 911
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: