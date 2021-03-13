OFFERS
Obituary | Fredrick A. Hampel

Fredrick A. Hampel

Fredrick A. Hampel

Originally Published: March 13, 2021 5:45 p.m.

Fredrick A. Hampel was born in Kingman, Kansas on Oct. 30, 1964 and passed away peacefully in his home in Evergreen, Colorado on March 3, 2021.

Always a farm boy at heart, Fred was raised on the family farm in rural Kingman County. Fred graduated from Kingman High School in Kingman, Kansas and afterward attended Kansas State University.

Fred obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, a Master of Accountancy and a Master of Science in Agriculture Economics.

Throughout Fred’s life, he had many career paths. Fred was a business owner, a rancher and farmer, an agricultural economist, and a college instructor and professor at many colleges and universities in Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and Texas.

During Fred’s life, he positively and profoundly influenced the people he met – family, friends, students, colleagues and strangers. His sharp-witted, honest, wise, steady, and authentic way of communicating will be greatly missed by so many.

His passion for knowledge and a thought-provoking conversation was only matched by his passion for mountain trails, alpine lakes, fly fishing in the Colorado River, cutting wheat in Kansas, and appreciating the amazing world around him.

In good times and bad, Fred carried himself with integrity, dignity, courage and compassion.

Fred is survived by his wife of 32 years, Leslee French Hampel; mother, Patricia (Lager) Hampel; brother, Tom Hampel (Judy); his two sisters, Christie Creighton (Alec) and Julie Pinkerton; as well as his nine nieces and nephews.

Fred is preceded in death by his father, Martin L. Hampel. Condolences can be left at evergreenmemorialpark.com.

