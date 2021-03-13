OFFERS
SBDC at Mohave Community College helps Kingman business grow

Andrea McAdow, owner of Rosebird Farms of Kingman, utilized Mohave Community College’s Small Business Development Center to expand her business. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 13, 2021 5:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College’s Small Business Development Center has helped another small business in Kingman, Rosebird Farms, owned by Andrea McAdow.

MCC wrote in a news release that McAdow started her farming journey after beginning her career in civil engineering and construction management.

She felt that she needed to give back to the Earth and community, and was drawn to farming. McAdow is a self-taught farmer and is always looking for ways to improve.

The college wrote in the release that SBDC is a valuable resource for entrepreneurs seeking assistance with their business needs and concerns ranging from startup through expansion.

SBDC provided the tools that helped McAdow create a business plan to use USDA funds to expand her farm, add subscription sales and accept EBT cards at her whole food store.

“We provided her with the right tools to upscale her business and she has gained more land to grow more produce and flowers,” said Lisa Card, SBDC director. “She’s been awarded several grants and was chosen for the 2021 America’s SBDC annual report as millennial farmer who pivoted their business during a pandemic to service the needs of a rural community.”

McAdow utilized an SBDC tool called Growth Wheel to look at her small business in 20 different areas, upscaling her business model. McAdow was also featured in the America’s SBDC 2021 Virtual Annual Report, a national report that was shared with congressional and state legislators.

Rosebird Farms was one of eight small Arizona businesses featured in the report. The farm is near the Cerbat Mountains, ranging over 2 acres, and is a certified, naturally grown farm growing over 20 varieties of produce in any give season.

Rosebird Farms sets up a farm stand Thursdays and Saturdays in West of 3rd, 224 E. Beale St., yearround.

Any business owner looking to take their business to the next level can reach out to SBDC to see how they can help. For more information about MCC’s SBDC, visit www.Mohave.edu/SBDC.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

