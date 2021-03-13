OFFERS
Structure fire reported in Golden Valley

A structure fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 just north of Ship Drive and Horn Road in Golden Valley. (Courtesy photo)

A structure fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 just north of Ship Drive and Horn Road in Golden Valley. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 13, 2021 6:09 p.m.

A structure fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 just north of Ship Drive and Horn Road in Golden Valley. No injuries were reported, and the fire was brought under control.

