Structure fire reported in Golden Valley
Originally Published: March 13, 2021 6:09 p.m.
A structure fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 just north of Ship Drive and Horn Road in Golden Valley. No injuries were reported, and the fire was brought under control.
