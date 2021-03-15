KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Monday, March 15.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

However, the 232 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11 were 30 more than were logged in the previous seven days.

There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4. That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 173 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 139, Lake Havasu City with 137, Fort Mohave with 45, Golden Valley with 29 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,714 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,782 for Bullhead City, 4,299 for Kingman, 1,580 for Fort Mohave, 1,082 for Golden Valley, 731 for Mohave Valley and 427 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 135 cases in Topock, 50 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 34 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,735 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,410 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,657 cases in the county. The county has counted 573 deaths, while the state reports 665.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, March 14 there were 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 218 tests for a positivity rate of 9%.

The positivity rate in the county was 10% (23/227) on Sunday, March 7; 10% (16/156) on Monday, March 8; 20% (39/194) on Tuesday, March 9; 7% (18/244) on Wednesday, March 10; 41% (81/200) on Thursday, March 11; and 9% (20-253) on Friday, March 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 97,667 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 88,708 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.4% have been positive. Of the 8,959 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 16% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, March 15, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths and 638 new cases from 7,260 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. More than 833,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,553 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 29.4 million confirmed cases and 535,176 deaths the morning of Monday, March 15. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,657,106 deaths from more than 120 million confirmed cases on Monday, March 15.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.