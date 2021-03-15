Prep roundup: Lady Vols fall 4-1 in Class 4A soccer quarterfinals

PRESCOTT – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team’s quest for a berth in the semifinals of the Class 4A state playoffs was stymied by top-ranked Prescott on Saturday, March 13.

The Lady Vols, who won the school’s first playoff game ever last week, fell 4-1 to the Badgers. They did manage a goal on a penalty kick, just the sixth goal surrendered this season by Prescott, which improved to 11-0.

Lee Williams finished the year with a 9-4 record and a ninth-place ranking in the state. They lost to Prescott earlier this season, also by a score of 4-1.

Softball

Kingman 13, Lee Williams 3

Kingman 9, Lee Williams 5

KINGMAN - Senior Lilianna Valdivia pitched a six-inning no-hitter as the Kingman High School girls softball team opened the season by beating Lee Williams in a doubleheader by scores of 13-3 and 9-5 on Saturday, March 13.

Valdivia dominated, striking out 10 Lady Volunteers and walking four to post the six-inning win stopped early by the 10-run mercy rule.

The game was closer than the final score indicated, as Kingman led just 4-3 after 3 ½ innings before plating five runs in the fourth inning and two each in the fifth and sixth.

Lee Williams banged out 10 hits, including two doubles, a single and two RBIs from Maddy Chamberlain. Amber Lopez went 1-for-3 with a triple, two walks and two steals, while senior Tiasha Posey had two hits and a walk in five trips to the plate.

“The player that keeps our team playing with energy is Amber Lopez; she keeps everyone talking and plays hard every game,” Kingman head coach Craig Lee said. “She is the heartbeat of the team and we depend on her to get everyone fired up.”

The energy rolled over into the second game, when Chamberlain tossed a three-hitter as the Lady Bulldogs prevailed 9-5. She struck out 14 batters, but issued seven walks.

Valdivia carried Kingman on offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles while scoring three runs and driving in a pair. Lopez scored three times as Kingman used nine walks and seven hits to log the win.

“I’m very proud of our girls. We only have three players coming back with a lot of varsity experience and we started three freshman. This year we didn't get as much practice time as in the past before our first game so I was a little nervous for the inexperienced players, but they stepped up,” Lee said.

He cited the play of freshman catcher Brooke Carter. “We have two good pitchers with speed and movement, and Brooke handled their pitching great,” Lee said.

Lee Williams was to play Mingus Union at Cottonwood on Monday, and will host Apache Junction at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Baseball

River Valley 3, Kingman 2

Kingman 16, River Valley 2

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School baseball team exploded for eight runs in the first inning to make quick work of the River Valley Dust Devils in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday, March 13.

In the nightcap, Kingman got two hits apiece from junior Connor Ocampo and seniors Daviel Oliver, Eddie Tevita and Coleton Padilla. Sophomore Saul Perez drove in three runs, while Ocampo and junior Cam Haller each scored three runs each. The game lasted just four innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Perez and Lopez pitched, with Lopez working 2.2 innings to earn the win. They surrendered just one hit, while Kingman had 11 hits, including four doubles.

River Valley won the opener 3-2, holding the Bulldogs to just five hits and scoring a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to record the win. Haller, Caleb McCray and Tevita stroked doubles for Kingman.

Kingman hosts Snow Flake at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and Chino Valley at 3:45 p.m. on Friday.