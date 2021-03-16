67 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death logged in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Another Mohave County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, and 67 more have contracted the virus, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Those figures cover the three days from noon on Friday, March 12 and noon on Monday, March 15.

The deceased is an adult patient age 60-69 from the Bullhead City medical service area. The death raised the toll in the county, according to county health officials, to 573 since the pandemic began a year ago.

Of the 69 new cases, 16 were in the Kingman service area. There were five local cases ages 40-49, three ages 11-19, two each ages 20-29, 50-59 and 60-69; and one each age 0-10 and 30-39.

The Bullhead City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 26, including 14 in the age groups over 60 that are more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus.

There were also 24 new cases reported in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There have been 94 cases and four deaths reported between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Monday.

That compares to 232 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11, which marked an increase of 30 cases over the previous seven days.

There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4.

That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 173 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 139, Lake Havasu City with 137, Fort Mohave with 46, Golden Valley with 29 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,738 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,795 for Bullhead City, 4,315 for Kingman, 1,588 for Fort Mohave, 1,082 for Golden Valley, 734 for Mohave Valley and 430 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 136 cases in Topock, 50 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 34 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,805 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,410 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,676 cases in the county. The county has counted 573 deaths, while the state reports 666.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, March 15 there were 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 274 tests for a positivity rate of 7%.

The positivity rate in the county was 10% (16/156) on Monday, March 8; 20% (39/194) on Tuesday, March 9; 7% (18/244) on Wednesday, March 10; 41% (81/200) on Thursday, March 11; 9% (20-253) on Friday, March 12; and 9% (20/218) on Sunday, March 14.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 165,789 tests have been conducted on county residents, and 13.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, March 16, AZDHS was reporting 21 new deaths and 497 new cases from 13,525 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 833,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,574 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 29.5 million confirmed cases and 535,783 deaths the morning of Tuesday, March 16. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,663,324 deaths from more than 120 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, March 16.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, including for those 55 and older at some private providers, but remain in short supply. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.