OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 17
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona: More than 1M people in state now fully vaccinated

More than 1 million Arizonans have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. (Adobe image)

More than 1 million Arizonans have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 16, 2021 2:37 p.m.

PHOENIX – Just over 1 million Arizona residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state officials announced Tuesday.

That represents nearly 14% of the state's estimated population of nearly 7.3 million, or about one of every seven residents.

“Every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to an Arizona resident represents an essential step forward in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.

The Department of Health Services said nearly 2.6 million doses had been administered as of Tuesday morning to over 1.6 million people. The doses included the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state's vaccination program began in December and now includes four large outdoor state-run sites, including three in metro Phoenix and one in Tucson. Vaccines also are being administered across the state at county sites, pharmacies, congregate care facilities and other locations.

The health services department said it is preparing to allow vaccinations for all people 16 or older by May 1 and also preparing to move some outdoor vaccination operations to indoor locations or to nighttime hours as summer approaches to protect staff, volunteers and vaccine patients from extreme heat.

In another development, the state on Tuesday reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 497 additional confirmed cases, continuing a trend that saw fewer than 1,000 cases reported on six of the previous eight days.

The latest figures increased the state's pandemic totals to 16,574 deaths and 833,678 confirmed cases as related hospitalizations declined to 473 as of Monday, down from the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average for daily new cases dropped from 1,192.4 on Feb. 28 to 877.8 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 79.7 to 37.8 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

AZ doles out over half its vaccine supply; more coming
Arizona expects vaccine doses by mid-December
Ducey gets vaccine as Arizona COVID death toll tops 16,000
Number of pandemic deaths in Arizona nears 15,000
Arizona reports 5,119 additional COVID-19 cases, 76 deaths
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State