Kingman Police Department adds 3 new officers
KINGMAN – Three new Kingman Police Department officers have graduated from the AZ Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy.
KPD wrote in a news release that Officers Gabriella Sumner, Grace Hinkle and Garrett Menter are the newest additions to the department. KPD wrote that all three performed “very well” during the five months of training.
Sumner was recognized with the Top Academic Achievement Award, while Menter was recognized with the Top Shooter Award. The graduation ceremony, held Thursday, March 4, included presentation of badges, swearing in and the oaths of office.
“I am proud of their performance and achievements during this intense training,” said Chief Rusty Cooper. “They are a welcome addition to the Kingman Police Department. Congratulations to each.”
Information provided by KPD
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Arizona Senate working to set up Maricopa election audit
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman
- Kingman couple opens tea shop so their granddaughter can dance
- Kingman Police Department seeks community assistance in locating missing person David Proa, 61
- Kingman Speedway: Convenience comes at the cost of safety
- Peach Springs woman arrested after alleged stabbing incident
- Speaker urges Conservative Republican Club members to help free Arizona from face masks
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: