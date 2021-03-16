OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 17
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Police Department adds 3 new officers

The Kingman Police Department has added three new officers to the force. From left are Chief Rusty Cooper, graduating officers Garrett Menter, Grace Hinkle and Gabriella Sumner, and Deputy Chief J. Freed and Lt. B. Zach. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

The Kingman Police Department has added three new officers to the force. From left are Chief Rusty Cooper, graduating officers Garrett Menter, Grace Hinkle and Gabriella Sumner, and Deputy Chief J. Freed and Lt. B. Zach. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

Originally Published: March 16, 2021 12:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – Three new Kingman Police Department officers have graduated from the AZ Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy.

KPD wrote in a news release that Officers Gabriella Sumner, Grace Hinkle and Garrett Menter are the newest additions to the department. KPD wrote that all three performed “very well” during the five months of training.

Sumner was recognized with the Top Academic Achievement Award, while Menter was recognized with the Top Shooter Award. The graduation ceremony, held Thursday, March 4, included presentation of badges, swearing in and the oaths of office.

“I am proud of their performance and achievements during this intense training,” said Chief Rusty Cooper. “They are a welcome addition to the Kingman Police Department. Congratulations to each.”

Information provided by KPD

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

KPD Officer Graduates from Bomb School
KPD awards recognize officers, volunteers and civilians
Staffing shortage forces KPD to cancel this year’s Junior Police Academy
Kingman Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper to succeed Chief Bob DeVries in May
Police department awarded for drug overdose program
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State