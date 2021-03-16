Kingman Police Department adds 3 new officers

KINGMAN – Three new Kingman Police Department officers have graduated from the AZ Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy.

KPD wrote in a news release that Officers Gabriella Sumner, Grace Hinkle and Garrett Menter are the newest additions to the department. KPD wrote that all three performed “very well” during the five months of training.

Sumner was recognized with the Top Academic Achievement Award, while Menter was recognized with the Top Shooter Award. The graduation ceremony, held Thursday, March 4, included presentation of badges, swearing in and the oaths of office.

“I am proud of their performance and achievements during this intense training,” said Chief Rusty Cooper. “They are a welcome addition to the Kingman Police Department. Congratulations to each.”

Information provided by KPD