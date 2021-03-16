OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 17
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College instructor presents at higher education conference

Dr. Andra Goldberg, a computer informations systems faculty member at Mohave Community College, delivered a presentation on reducing textbook costs at a conference on March 12. (MCC courtesy photo)

Dr. Andra Goldberg, a computer informations systems faculty member at Mohave Community College, delivered a presentation on reducing textbook costs at a conference on March 12. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 16, 2021 2:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Dr. Andra Goldberg, Mohave Community College’s Computer Information Systems faculty member, was recently chosen to present at the Adult Higher Education Alliance 45th Annual Conference held Friday, March 12.

MCC wrote in a news release that the purpose of the Adult Higher Education Alliance is to help institutions of higher education develop and sustain learning environments and programs for suitable adults.

Dr. Goldberg’s presentation, “Not Buy the Book! The Challenges and Rewards of Achieving Course Outcomes with Open Educational Resources (OER) Materials” was about her experience developing free and low-cost course materials for college courses. Open Educational Resources are free or low-cost course materials for classes.

“I’m honored to present at the Adult Higher Education Alliance annual conference because of this important issue of how to help students save textbook costs,” Goldberg said in the release.

She added that it’s an honor to represent MCC at the conference and share the success the college has had in developing and implementing OER course materials for students.

Goldberg’s research found that in a nationwide survey, 53% of students reported either not purchasing or renting required materials for a course on at least one occasion. Of those, 45% said they did so because they couldn’t afford course materials.

Goldberg said providing free resources for students to use in class helped them complete their degree in a shorter time. This also provides faculty more control over the content of their classes and to adapt quickly to changes.

In Computer Information Systems courses, six courses were converted to an OER format including CIS 110: Intro to CIS by the CIS faculty. Goldberg said the books for the class were costing students over $200 and now it costs them nothing. The faculty collaborated to implement the materials for sections of the course or the entire course.

To learn more about MCC’s CIS program, visit https://www.mohave.edu/academics/certificates/cis/.

Information provided by MCC

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

College Corner for Friday, January 16, 2009
Mohave Community College transitions to mostly online instruction
Unmanned aircraft training available at Mohave Community College
Time to sign up for fun Community Education classes at MCC
MCC unveils new technology when fall semester begins today
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State