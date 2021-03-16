OFFERS
Mohave Community College won’t raise tuition next year

There will be no increase in tuition for students at Mohave Community College in the 2021-22 school year. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 16, 2021 2:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – For a seventh year in a row, Mohave Community College will keep its tuition rate the same at $81 per credit hour, among the most affordable in the state.

The MCC board of governors voted 5-0 on the issue on Friday, March 12, where the matter was presented for the second and final reading, after all college department heads reported on current fees and projected changes.

“The college has not raised tuition because we want to ensure students have access to affordable higher education and career training,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein. “Providing affordable access to higher education means more people can get the education and services needed to help improve their lives and our communities benefit from a more educated workforce.”

Each year the board is required by state law to approve the tuition and fees that are charged by the college.

The fees include individual course fees, testing fees, administrative fees and facility usage fees.

Klippenstein stated that MCC is not recommending any change to the per credit tuition rate for the academic year 2021-22.

College staff, faculty and administrators were asked to revise fees from the previous year and provide their recommendations.

No significant changes in testing fees, administrative fees or facility usage fees were presented, the board learned.

A major restructuring of the culinary program resulted with an increased total cost of the 61-credit hour program, from $3,005 to $3,035, due to additions of “preservation techniques and butchery,” and also modern gastronomy which has “some more expensive components,” said Jason Gee from MCC Technical Education.

Gee stated that the electrical program fee represents an increase.

Electrical components and supplies have had significant cost increases due to the nationwide and local increase in the new housing market, he reported.

Nursing Programs Director June Weiss stated the cost for MCC nursing programs are teach-out or pass-through costs. There were concerns and questions regarding the dental hygiene program costs as well as the clinic operations. Those questions were addressed on March 12 by Dental Programs Director Tracy Gift and did not influence the decision of the board regarding the tuition.

For fees that impact every enrolled student, an increase to the technology fee was made, from $6 per credit to $7 per credit.

