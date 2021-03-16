OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 17
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County, Kingman reap millions in virus relief

Mohave County and the City of Kingman are set to receive funds as part of a coronavirus relief set to go to Arizona communities. Buster Johnson is pictured from a Feb. 16 meeting. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County and the City of Kingman are set to receive funds as part of a coronavirus relief set to go to Arizona communities. Buster Johnson is pictured from a Feb. 16 meeting. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda , Travis Rains | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 16, 2021 2:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County and the City of Kingman are set to receive $41 million and $7.4 million, respectively, as part of the more than $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief set to go to Arizona communities. But some local elected officials are more excited about the money than others.

County Manager Sam Elters said on behalf of the board of supervisors that Mohave County is “grateful to receive the funding.”

He confirmed that is it not decided how the funds will be used.

“There are four criteria provided along,” he said. “But truly, we are still waiting for guidance and details.”

Elters offered that he knows that half of the money will be transferred to the county within the next 60 days. The other half is to be received no sooner than a year from now. The relief package has to be spent by the end of 2024.

County staff had a phone call with the Arizona County Supervisors Association staff on Friday, March 12 regarding the matter. It is waiting for the county board of supervisors’ guidance, as well as directions from the U.S. Department of Treasury, Elters said, later adding that the “discussion is still young.”

“Clearly, there will be some discretion,” Elters said about the flexibility that comes with the money.

He mentioned that there are some “high level” directions linked to this legislation and the county must be in compliance with the original designation of the funds.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, at a Monday, March 15 meeting, spoke to the freedom the county will have in choosing how to use the money.

“The most interesting thing is that it can be used for basically anything; anything but lobbying,” she said. “That means for people, for citizens, for the county. We have a lot of talking to do.”

Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Buster Johnson called the relief “ridiculous."

“It’s ridiculous that the federal government is giving so much money to small governments,” he told the Miner on Friday, March 12, a day after U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) issued a news release stating Arizona cities, towns, counties and tribal communities will receive over $2.6 billion in critical coronavirus relief. “It’s a waste of money,” Johnson said.

Mohave County will receive over $41 million. It’s not clear what will be done with the money and there is some flexibility in terms of its usage.

“That will be for the board to decide,” Johnson said. “There are some strings attached to that money. ... If that was up to me, I would like to expand county services.”

While the funds might be “ridiculous,” they are not likely to be sent back to Washington, D.C.

“That’s always a good question,” Johnson said. ““But it will not do any good to send it back.”

Johnson said if the county would send the money back, someone else would take it. With accepting the money, the county can at least make sure that money will benefit county taxpayers, he added.

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles thanked the senator for her efforts in delivering the relief package, noting support for the health care system, schools, veterans, seniors and essential services. Miles said in the news release that the Restaurant Relief Plan will benefit Kingman’s tourism sector, and that measures targeting broadband and transportation will contribute to economic recovery.

Miles also outlined the city’s plans for the money.

“With respect to how the city will use the funds that we received, which I believe is about $7.4 million, it will be used to provide services and address priority issues associated with pandemic recovery,” the mayor said. “They will be decisions made by the council as part of budget discussions.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County to get $9.1M from CARES Act
Mohave County Supervisors track CARES Act money
Supervisors approve $173 million tentative budget
Supervisors give county health officials $577K for COVID-19 response
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey keeps majority of CARES Act funding for state
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State