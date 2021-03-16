Obituary | Leonard ‘Len’ Wayne Roggero

OFFERS
Leonard 'Len' Wayne Roggero

Leonard ‘Len’ Wayne Roggero

Leonard ‘Len’ Wayne Roggero

Originally Published: March 16, 2021 3:05 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Leonard (Len) Wayne Roggero, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away and entered into the loving arms of Jesus with his son Kent by his side.

Len was born on Sept. 8, 1942 in San Francisco, California. He lived a beautiful life married to his loving wife Pat (his “Pumpkin”) for 56 years. They are now reunited in heaven.

Len was a newspaper pressman for many years, and a man of all trades. He loved gold mining, metal detecting, gardening, building new projects, bowling, hunting, fishing, watching sports, cooking and going out on his sailboat. Len loved the Lord and helping people. Most of all Len loved his family.

Len was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Stella Roggero; his brother Johnny Roggero; his wife Pat Roggero; his granddaughter Amanda Lee; and great-grandson Josiah Michael.

He leaves behind a family who loved him dearly. He is survived by his two sons, Kent and Kurt; his brother Dennis; his daughter-in law-Lynette; grandchildren Michael, Justin, Zack, Krista, Tanner, Sara, Julie, Kalika, and Dennis; and great-granddaughter Kora Lee. Len was also loved by his many friends.

Len will continue to live on in our hearts and be remembered forever.

Private services will be held for family and friends. Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at lynetteroggero@gmail.com.

