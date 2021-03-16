Suns roll past Grizzlies 122-99
PHOENIX – Devin Booker scored 27 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 122-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
The Suns have won six of their past seven games and bounced back emphatically from a 122-111 loss to Indiana on Saturday. They won the season series against the Grizzlies two games to one.
Booker shot 10 of 19 from the field and topped his season average of 25 points per game despite sitting out the fourth quarter. Deandre Ayton added 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Jae Crowder scored 14.
Paul shot 9 of 11 from the field and had seven assists.
The game was tight for most of the first half but the Suns slowly pulled away in the third period. Crowder rattled home a 3-pointer with a few seconds left to give Phoenix a 96-77 advantage going into the fourth.
Memphis could never close the gap and fell to 17-19 this season. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Grayson Allen added 15 points off the bench, and Ja Morant also scored 15.
The Grizzlies have lost three straight and four of five.
The Suns scored 36 points in the second quarter to take a 60-52 halftime lead. Booker had 16 points before the break. Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Arizona Senate working to set up Maricopa election audit
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman
- Kingman couple opens tea shop so their granddaughter can dance
- Kingman Police Department seeks community assistance in locating missing person David Proa, 61
- Kingman Speedway: Convenience comes at the cost of safety
- Peach Springs woman arrested after alleged stabbing incident
- Speaker urges Conservative Republican Club members to help free Arizona from face masks
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: