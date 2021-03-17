Another 35 Mohave County residents contract COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another 35 Mohave County residents have contracted COVID-19, and one more resident has died from complications of the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday, March 16.

The deceased patient is an adult in the 80-89 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City medical service area. The death raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago to 575.

Of the 35 new cases, eight were logged in the Kingman medical service area. There were two cases each ages 11-19, 40-49 and 50-59, and one case each age 30-39 and 60-69.

The Lake Havasu City service area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 19. There were also five new cases in the Bullhead City service area, two in the Arizona Strip, and one in an undetermined location.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There have been 129 cases and five deaths reported between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Tuesday. That compares to 232 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11, which marked an increase of 30 cases over the previous seven days.

There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4. That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 173 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 139, Lake Havasu City with 138, Fort Mohave with 46, Golden Valley with 29 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,755 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,800 for Bullhead City, 4,323 for Kingman, 1,588 for Fort Mohave, 1,081 for Golden Valley, 733 for Mohave Valley and 431 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 136 cases in Topock, 50 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 34 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,834 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,507 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,715 cases in the county. The county has counted 575 deaths, while the state reports 667.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, March 16 there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 775 tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate in the county was 20% (39/194) on Tuesday, March 9; 7% (18/244) on Wednesday, March 10; 41% (81/200) on Thursday, March 11; 9% (20-253) on Friday, March 12; 9% (20/218) on Sunday, March 14; and 7% (19/274) on Monday, March 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 166,381 tests have been conducted on county residents, and 13.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, March 17, AZDHS was reporting 12 new deaths and 445 new cases from 22,777 tests for a positivity rate of 2%. More than 834,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,586 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 29.5 million confirmed cases and 536,980 deaths the morning of Wednesday, March 17. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,673,202 deaths from nearly 121 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, March 17.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, including for those 55 and older at some private providers, but remain in short supply. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.