Kingman officials say recovery from cyberattack advancing
KINGMAN - More than two weeks after a cyberattack knocked out much of Kingman's municipal computer system, city officials say they're hopeful most of the system will be fully functional again by the end of the week.
The cyberattack occurred Feb. 26, affecting internet access, remote payment of utility bills and email services and prompting the city to request help from an Arizona National Guard task force.
Specialists were visiting more than 20 work locations to get email, internet access and specialized programs back up and running, city officials said in a statement Tuesday.
“Some work functions, specialized software, files, etc. are still not accessible to most departments, as this is a lengthy process to ensure a safe transition to being fully functional," the statement said. “It is still unknown when all systems will be fully functional."
The National Guard personnel arrived Feb. 27 and left Kingman on March 3.
The Municipal Court was not affected.
