Lee Williams wins baseball opener 11-1 over Mingus Union

KINGMAN - The Lee Williams High School baseball team got off to a good start with an 11-1, six-inning mercy-rule win over visiting Mingus Union in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, March 16.

Senior pitcher Garrett Diem picked up with win, surrendering just three hits and one earned run while going the distance.

He got plenty of offensive support, as the Volunteers banged out 12 hits, including three for extra bases, while drawing seven walks and stealing seven bases. The Vols opened up a 6-0 lead through two innings, then sealed the win with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Diem helped his cause with two hits in three at-bats and two RBIs. Senior Dylan Peterson added a double and a single, while senior Rye Samson had two hits and two RBIs. Junior Roman Parea and senior Levi Isaacs rapped doubles for the winners, while Samson and senior Justin Talk swiped two bases each.

The teams will tangle again at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at Mingus Union High School.

Baseball

Snowflake 8, Kingman 4

KINGMAN – To err is human. But to err eight times in a baseball game is to lose, as the Kingman High School Bulldogs learned Tuesday, March 16 in an 8-4 loss to Snowflake.

Losing pitcher David Lopez deserved a better fate, striking out 10 while surrendering four hits and six runs in 5.2 innings, just one of them earned.

Lopez and junior Zach McCray led Kingman at the plate with two hits apiece. The Bulldogs managed eight hits off winning pitcher Caden Cantrell, all singles.

Kingman slipped to 1-2 with the loss, while Snowflake improved to 2-0.

The Bulldogs host Chino Valley at 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 19.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 6, Kingman 1

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team got off on the right foot with a 6-1 season opening win at Kingman High School on Tuesday, March 16.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Kingman 0

KIINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team opened its season by dominating host Kingman High School 9-0 on Tuesday, March 16.