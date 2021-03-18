Briefs | Ducey signs bill making it a crime to encourage teen suicide

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday that makes it a crime for an adult to provide advice or encouragement that a teenager uses to take their own life.

The law was prompted by the death of a 17-year-old Chandler teen who died by suicide in 2019. Adrio Romine’s mother later learned than an adult had encouraged and given her son advice over the internet on how to die by suicide.

The bill, HB2459, allows a manslaughter charge to be filed against any adult who guides or encourages a juvenile to kill themselves. The presumptive penalty for a conviction is 5 years in prison but a person can receive up to 10 years for a manslaughter conviction.

Ducey said in a statement that protecting Arizona families is a top priority and called the new law “a step in the right direction.”

The bill signing ceremony was attended by Romine’s mother, Paolla Jordan, who worked with Republican Rep. Jeff Weninger of Chandler to champion the legislation.

The legislation passed unanimously in the House and Senate and contains an emergency clause, meaning it went into effect upon Ducey’s signature.

Jordan said she hopes no other parent has to go through what her family experienced.

“There are dangerous people out there that can prey on our children on the internet,” Jordan said in a statement released by Ducey’s office. “Today there is a consequence for a predator’s actions.”

Arizona reports under 1,000 virus cases for 6th consecutive day

PHOENIX - Thursday was the sixth consecutive day that Arizona public health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Arizona's pandemic totals now stand at 834,607 cases and 16,645 deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatients continued to drop, with 743 occupying inpatient beds as of Wednesday, down from the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.

The state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases declined from 1,141 on March 2 to 813 on Tuesday while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 66 to 26 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Police can now impound street racing vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Drivers who are caught street racing or driving recklessly in Phoenix could now have their car impounded for 30 days under a new city ordinance passed this week.

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved the ordinance on Wednesday allowing police to tow and impound vehicles involved in illegal street racing or reckless driving for up to 30 days, KPHO-TV reported.

Drivers must now pay for the tow, storage and administrative fees before the vehicle will be released.

The ordinance also allows for “earlier release for exceptions for non-owner drivers, rentals and stolen vehicles,” said Councilmember Michael Nowakowski, chair of the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee.

City officials and authorities in Phoenix have seen an increase in street racing in the last two years, and created the Street Racing Task Force to combat complaints over reckless driving. Members of the task force have said races could attract groups up to 500 people.

Phoenix joins Tucson as the only other city in Arizona with a similar ordinance.

Maricopa County begins providing vaccinations to inmates

PHOENIX - Arizona’s most populous county on Thursday began providing COVID-19 vaccinations to willing jail inmates who are 55 or over, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The county Correctional Health Services Department received 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the county Public Health Department earlier this week for administration to inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The county’s five jails have 318 inmates who are 55 or older, the office said.

“We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel and are appreciative for the partnership with CHS and Public Health as we continue working towards restarting jail programs, expanding resources, and turning the page on this pandemic,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement.