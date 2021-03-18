COVID-19 claims lives of 3 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – Mohave County has suffered three more deaths from complications of COVID-19.

The deaths, along with 62 new cases of the coronavirus, were announced Wednesday, March 17 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

One of the deaths, as well as 33 new cases, were reported in the expansive Kingman medical service area. The local deceased patient is an adult age 60-69, and raises the toll in town to 140.

The new local cases included 22 in the age groups over 50, in which 89% of the county’s 578 COVID-19 deaths have occurred. There were six new cases ages 80-89, and four each ages 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 90-plus, county health officials reported. There were also five new cases ages 30-39, and three each ages 20-29 and 40-49.

The other newly announced deaths in the county were adults in the 80-89 age bracket, one each from the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City medical service areas.

There were also 12 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, seven each in the Bullhead City area and the Arizona Strip, and one in an undetermined area of the county.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There have been 191 cases and eight deaths reported between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Wednesday. That compares to 232 new cases and eight deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11, which marked an increase of 30 cases over the previous seven days.

There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4, and 328 new cases and 19 deaths between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25. The county averaged more than 1,000 cases per week in January.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 174 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 140, Lake Havasu City with 139, Fort Mohave with 46, Golden Valley with 29 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,769 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,807 for Bullhead City, 4,353 for Kingman, 1,588 for Fort Mohave, 1,083 for Golden Valley, 735 for Mohave Valley and 436 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 137 cases in Topock, 50 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 34 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,836 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,568 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,777 cases in the county. The county has counted 578 deaths, while the state reports 669.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, March 17 there were 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 1,087 tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

The positivity rate in the county was 7% (18/244) on Wednesday, March 10; 41% (81/200) on Thursday, March 11; 9% (20-253) on Friday, March 12; 9% (20/218) on Sunday, March 14; 7% (19/274) on Monday, March 15; and 5% on Tuesday, March 16.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 166,793 tests have been conducted on county residents, and 13.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, March 18, AZDHS was reporting 59 new deaths and 284 new cases from 29,133 tests for a positivity rate of 1%. More than 834,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,645 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 29.6 million confirmed cases and 538,182 deaths the morning of Thursday, March 18. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,683,381 deaths from more than 121 million confirmed cases on Thursday, March 18.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, including for those 55 and older at some private providers, but remain in short supply. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.