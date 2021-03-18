COVID-19 improvements continue in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Hospitals in Mohave County continue to show a decrease in COVID-19 community transmission, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said at the county board of supervisors meeting on Monday, March 15.

“Improvement is slow but is taking place,” she said. “We see improvements across the board.”

Burley said the case fatality in Mohave County for the pandemic is 3%, but in February it was 2%, “so we did see a reduction in that.”

The county will receive an additional 800 doses of Moderna vaccine this week, a bit more than last week’s allocation.

The county was asked if they wanted more, and “there was no question that we would do that, so we said ‘yes,’” Burley said.

The percentage of received doses that are already utilized by the county was 95.8% as of March 14, but the Arizona Department of Health Services’ webpage is showing a slightly different percentage, Burley said, because – for example – it already included the allocated but not-yet-received 800 doses for this week.

Out of 33 retail pharmacies in the county, 13 are receiving vaccine separately from the federal government. Burley said over 11,000 doses were administered through that program. Those vaccinated individuals are not being recorded on the county COVID-19 response dashboard and it is not clear when and how AZDHS will reveal those numbers. Those 11,000 doses are on top of the 56,500 doses of Moderna the county received or will receive, Burley said, and 1,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Also, private providers – Walgreens, CVS and Safeway – use state, not county guidelines, so some of them are vaccinating all people age 55 and older.

“That’s fine,” Burley said. “I know it can seem a little confusing.”

She said the county will continue to concentrate on the 65-plus group because “we receive the same exact number of requests to open up vaccinations to 55-plus as from frustrated 65-plus who say they are not able to make an appointment,” Burley said.

About 36% of county residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the county expects to see a reduction in demand once it hits 50% of the first dose in that group.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 asked if the county is still investigating COVID-19 and tracking contacts.

Burley said her department has been continuing the work, with a lot of cases during spikes being handled by AZDHS. She said contact tracing and investigating is mandated by the state.

“It has been a year,” Angius said. “We need to have a discussion if it is necessary. … It’s a government program but is it successful?”

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 asked about the senior center and learned that it is still operating at limited capacity and with a drive-thru service.

Burley explained the senior center uses the same state safety guidelines as bars and restaurants, and Mohave County is still in the “substantial” number of COVID-19 cases category for businesses. Gould said some seniors don’t see anybody for days and that might be damaging.