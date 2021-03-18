Obituary | Kalai Chloe ‘Malone’ Roberts

Kalai Chloe ‘Malone’ Roberts, born Aug. 1, 1963, left this planet too soon and unexpectedly on March 6, 2021 after a short illness and hospitalization in Kingman, Arizona.



Kalai was a lifelong resident of Kingman, graduating from Kingman High School, and then attending Charles of Italy Beauty College in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. She then worked for a variety of beauty salons prior to returning to Kingman where she eventually opened her own salon and had a loyal following.

Kalai leaves behind her cherished husband of 33 years Steven; her loving daughters Chloe, Tricia, Roxanne and Cassie; her sister Andi Malone (George Stemler); and her brother David Malone (Carla). Kalai was preceded in death by her son Johnnie, and her parents.

Kalai, or KC as she was known to many, had a big heart and room in it for all. She loved her family most of all, and would go to any lengths to support and protect them. She had a special place in her heart for pugs, ladies that needed up-dos, and her friends and family.

Kalai enjoyed traveling and marked several locations off her bucket list with trips to Hawaii, a cruise to Alaska and several trips throughout the United States. She particularly loved Oregon and will be placed there after cremation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sutton’s Mortuary.