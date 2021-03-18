Obituary Notice | Timothy Clay Lisanby
Originally Published: March 18, 2021 3:26 p.m.
Timothy Clay Lisanby passed away March 11, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. He was 57. Timothy was born Nov. 21, 1963 in Dalson Springs, Kentucky.
