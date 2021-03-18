Like or not, libraries to fully reopen despite staff concerns

Is it OK to keep libraries closed to book browsing while county residents browse for products at grocery stores? And should library staff be treated any differently than grocery workers and waiters?

Those were the questions raised by Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, who brought the matter to the county board of supervisors meeting on Monday, March 15. As a result, all county libraries will resume all services with no restrictions, with hand sanitizer provided for readers.

Mohave County Library District Director Kathy Pennell and her staff had hoped for a slower transition, arguing that few members of the library staff are eligible for vaccines yet. But the pressure to fully open libraries now, when schools across the state will be back to fully open, resulted in a 5-0 vote.

Angius told her colleagues it came to her attention that libraries are still closed for book browsing, with seating and computer access restricted. “I’ve been starting to get complaints and inquiries about that,” she said.

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 echoed her request. “Libraries are a huge component of the education process and a resource for students,” he said. He pointed out they are taxpayer-funded. “We just renovated the Kingman library and we can’t even use it. It’s time to open them up.”

For those who are “fearful,” libraries should keep curbside pick ups and other services available, Lingenfelter said.

To address Angius’ concerns County Manager Sam Elters brought a plan of gradual reopening that he developed with Pennell and her staff. The plan included keeping a few restrictions – book browsing or just sitting for hours to read a book or a paper – in place,.

Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 called the plan “an excellent compromise to start opening them up with a few restrictions in place,” but gradual solutions didn’t satisfy a majority of the board.

Pennell and Elters told the board that county libraries have been open since May, with no mask mandate, and some computers available – six each in larger branches.

Elters termed it an “interim solution.” He said he understands libraries are for book browsing and paper reading and the intent is to allow all that once more people are vaccinated. “We just would like to measure ourselves getting there,” he said.

Pennell described the dilemma to the board: Currently the library staff, most of them not eligible for vaccines yet, are constantly monitoring the movement of people in the library and cleaning up after them. They aren’t sure if they can handle more traffic. She said half of her staff is age 50-64.

“I’m trying to protect not only the public but my staff,” Pennell said, adding an immediate full opening would not be her preference.

“It’s been a year,” Lingenfelter emphasized. “They [libraries] need to open up and if you don’t feel comfortable going to the library, don’t go to the library. … But don’t ruin it for the kids that will be coming back to school.”

Angius was adamant, too. “I’m not sure how to say this without sounding mean, but we listen to government workers on how their job should be conducted. No one asks the grocery store and no one asks the waitress.”

Eventually Bishop observed that maybe providing wipes and hand sanitizer would be enough, since customers do it for themselves at grocery stores all the time for a year now.

“People are used to that,” Angius agreed.

Bishop tried to add a requirement for readers to socially distance, a thought picked up by Elters, who again begged the board’s patience saying that “we are almost there.”

That turned out to not be acceptable, and Angius said there is no guarantee that the pandemic is close to over.

Scottie McClure from Bullhead City represented the voice of the public that wants to go back to its pre-COVID reading habits.

“I want my newspaper back,” McClure told the supervisor. “How dare you guys say I can’t use library.”

He brought his “COVID card,” proof of both vaccine doses that should – in his opinion – let him into the library for newspaper reading.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 made a motion to open all library services with no restrictions.

“Members, I don’t know if you have noticed, but people now naturally distance themselves,” he said. “Even the guy that in the past would get up in your face and talk to you, that guy doesn’t get up in your face and talk to you anymore. … I don’t think we need to tell them to spread out anymore; they know how to spread out.”

He added the negative consequence of all that is that people seem “standoffish,” especially when you can’t see their faces. Gould said he thought he had bumped into his hairdresser recently, but couldn’t really tell.

“I think it is a responsibility of every household to make this decision for themselves and for their children,” Lingenfelter said. All county library services should resume Monday, March 22.