Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 19
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Rotary receives donation of bed frames for Kingman Vets

(Rotary Club courtesy photo)

(Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 18, 2021 2:58 p.m.

Mark and Shelly Kregler, veterans and owners of QC-Mobile and America Blast Company, donated 10 bed frames to Kingman Veterans Villas, an affordable housing complex for veterans on Jackson Street. Shown with Mark Kregler is Bob Najaka of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club which is helping to furnish the housing units.

