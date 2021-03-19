Mohave County lowers virus vaccination eligibility age to 55

KINGMAN – COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to individuals as young as age 55 in Mohave County.

The county wrote in a news release Friday, March 19 that the change will be effective immediately at all local providers that receive vaccine from the county.

An increase in vaccine allocations from the Arizona Department of Health Services led to the decision to open up the county vaccination program to the 55-64 age group. The county will receive 10,000 doses of the two-dose Moderna vaccine next week, an increase of 2,000 over recent weeks, as well as 500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“The time has come to open the 55-years-and-older 1B subcategory to those residents,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, citing the increase in vaccines. “We’re excited to get the increase in allocation and we decided to move ahead immediately today. Our providers are ready to accept appointments for this younger age group.”

In addition to persons age 55 and older, educators child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

For a list of vaccine providers and to make appointments, go to https://bit.ly/3vAKrCS.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.