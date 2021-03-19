OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 19
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County lowers virus vaccination eligibility age to 55

Effective Friday, March 29 all persons age 55 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mohave County. (Adobe image)

Effective Friday, March 29 all persons age 55 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mohave County. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 19, 2021 10:10 a.m.

KINGMAN – COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to individuals as young as age 55 in Mohave County.

The county wrote in a news release Friday, March 19 that the change will be effective immediately at all local providers that receive vaccine from the county.

An increase in vaccine allocations from the Arizona Department of Health Services led to the decision to open up the county vaccination program to the 55-64 age group. The county will receive 10,000 doses of the two-dose Moderna vaccine next week, an increase of 2,000 over recent weeks, as well as 500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“The time has come to open the 55-years-and-older 1B subcategory to those residents,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, citing the increase in vaccines. “We’re excited to get the increase in allocation and we decided to move ahead immediately today. Our providers are ready to accept appointments for this younger age group.”

In addition to persons age 55 and older, educators child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

For a list of vaccine providers and to make appointments, go to https://bit.ly/3vAKrCS.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County keeps vaccine eligibility at age 65 and up
Mohave County expands vaccinations to ages 65-74
Bad weather delays Mohave County vaccine shipment
Mohave County call center assists with vaccination appointments
Vaccinations expand to ages 65 and older
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State