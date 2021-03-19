Prep roundup: Lee Williams falls 11-0 to Mingus Union in softball action
KINGMAN – Mingus Union High School softball coach John Brown got the batting order right.
The Marauders got nine hits, six runs and seven RBIs from the top of the order to hammer host Lee Williams 11-0 in five innings on Thursday, March 18.
The Lady Volunteers managed just two hits – singles by senior Kaitlin Echeverria and freshman Jess Mitchell – and fell to 0-4 on the season.
Eight of nine Marauder starters hit safely, including junior Alexis Ayersman, who went 4-for-4 with two doubles.
For the full story, see the Sunday, March 21 Kingman Miner.
Baseball
Mingus Union 7, Lee Williams 5
COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union didn’t take long to get revenge, topping Lee Williams High School 7-5 in a high school baseball game on Thursday, March 18, just two days after falling to the Vols 11-1 in Kingman.
Lee Williams led 3-1 after four innings, but the Marauders exploded for six runs in the fifth inning to post the win.
The Vols had eight hits, including two each by junior Ethan Klenke and seniors Rye Samson and Dylan Petersen. Samson had a double and three RBIs.
Lee Williams will travel to Apache Junction for a 3:45 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and will host Bradshaw Mountain at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 22.
