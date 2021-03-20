Kingman Miner March 21 Adoption Spotlight: Angel and Steve
These are Arizona’s children. These brothers are two peas in a pod and can’t wait to find their forever family! Angel loves to cook and bake – especially when it means new recipes and foods. An active and friendly boy, he likes hanging out with his friends, cheering on the Denver Broncos and playing Minecraft. Big brother Steve is passionate about sports – especially soccer – and loves going to the park, watching movies and jumping around at the trampoline park. Get to know Angel, Steve and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
March 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Aiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aiden-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alex at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alex-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel and Steve at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/steve-and-angel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-g and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-q and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-k and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-r and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Asia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/asia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Christopher at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christopher-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Constintine at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/constintine and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dakota at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dakota and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Daniel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniel-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Emily at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/emily-s and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Esteban at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/esteban and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Gauge at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gauge and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know JJ at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jj-0#overlay-context and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manuel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manuel-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Michael at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/michael-o and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Nevaeh at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nevaeh-d and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Owen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/owen-e and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Parker at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/parker and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Samuel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/samuel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tamiru at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tamiru and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Xavier at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/xavier-l and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
