Kingman Miner March 21 Adoption Spotlight: Angel and Steve

March 21 Adoption Spotlight: Angel and Steve

Get to know Angel and Steve at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/steve-and-angel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: March 20, 2021 5:36 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. These brothers are two peas in a pod and can’t wait to find their forever family! Angel loves to cook and bake – especially when it means new recipes and foods. An active and friendly boy, he likes hanging out with his friends, cheering on the Denver Broncos and playing Minecraft. Big brother Steve is passionate about sports – especially soccer – and loves going to the park, watching movies and jumping around at the trampoline park. Get to know Angel, Steve and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

