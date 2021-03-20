Mohave County issues 18 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 12:
– David Stevenson: 3144 E. Mesa Drive, Arizona Strip; electric for shared well.
– GHS Electric: 1042 Spruce Drive, Mohave Valley; electric panel repair.
– Anthony Meza: 4478 N. Able Drive, Kingman; upgrade electrical panel 100 amp.
– National Construction & Development: Kingman; swimming pool and spa with heater.
– M.Y. Electric: 3039 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; upgrade electrical service 200 amp.
– Shawn Gibbs: Golden Valley; new gas line for propane tank.
– Richard Yukes: 15938 N. Don Nell Drive, Dolan Springs; new 200 amp service.
– Plumbing By Jake: 2570 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; water heater replacement.
– Plumbing By Jake: 4371 W. Belle Drive, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.
– Plumbing By Jake: 4965 N. Rain Barrel Drive, Kingman; water heater replacement.
– Blue Marlin Electric: 11330 S. Ali Chuk Road, Yucca; upgrading to 400 amp electrical.
– Scott Kiefer: 1539 E. Poplar Drive, Mohave Valley; replacement weather head.
– Ambient Edge: 6433 N. Cherum Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips and mini split.
– Ambient Edge: 3071 W. McConnico Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump wit heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.
– Michael Ruffner: Kingman; 100 amp service to well.
– Northside Electric: 725 W. Queen Tut Drive, Meadview; upgrade to 200 amp panel.
– Northside Electric: 80 W. Phantom Creek Drive, Meadview; upgrade 200 amp panel.
