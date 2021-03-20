OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 21
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding man missing since 2016

Ralph Gajrajsingh (MCSO photo)

Ralph Gajrajsingh (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 20, 2021 5:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ralph Gajrajsingh, 74, of Yucca, reported missing in 2016.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Gajrajsingh was last seen on May 10, 2016 at approximately 6 a.m. after he walked away from his residence in the 19500 block of S. Lone Ranger Road. Law enforcement believes that Gajrajsingh may have hitched a ride out of the area, having previously made statements about returning to Arkansas or Louisiana.

Gajrajsingh is a black male, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-422-5312 and reference DR#16-016632.

Information provided by MCSO

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with cold case homicide
Missing Yucca man may have Alzheimer's
Sheriff’s office seeks missing person Friedrich Picou
Sheriff’s office seeks information on missing person Lance Bush
MCSO: Juvenile body found resulting from boat crash
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State