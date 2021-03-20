Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding man missing since 2016
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ralph Gajrajsingh, 74, of Yucca, reported missing in 2016.
MCSO wrote in a news release that Gajrajsingh was last seen on May 10, 2016 at approximately 6 a.m. after he walked away from his residence in the 19500 block of S. Lone Ranger Road. Law enforcement believes that Gajrajsingh may have hitched a ride out of the area, having previously made statements about returning to Arkansas or Louisiana.
Gajrajsingh is a black male, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-422-5312 and reference DR#16-016632.
Information provided by MCSO
