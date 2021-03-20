OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 21
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Samuel Robert Brooks Nelson

Samuel Robert Brooks Nelson

Samuel Robert Brooks Nelson

Originally Published: March 20, 2021 5:15 p.m.

Samuel Robert Brooks Nelson, 39, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 27, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona due to health problems. He was called home to his lord and savior. Samuel was born and raised in Kingman, Arizona and traveled to Prescott later in life. He was a proud member of the Kingman Masonic Lodge.

Sam is preceded in death by his mother Cynthia Perez; his grandma Jan; grandpa Bob; and grandma Dudie. Samuel is survived by his two sons Colton and Michael; sisters Cherish and Samantha; fathers Samuel Nelson and Tom Perez; nephew Anthony; and grandpa Jerry Fisher.

Samuel played football for Kingman High School. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was a great friend, brother, son, father and uncle. He enjoyed talking and reuniting with his sons and hanging out with friends and family. He was a hard worker and had recently been saved by Jesus.

No services have been planned for Samuel at this time and all cremation arrangements were handled by ABC funeral home in Prescott, Arizona. Thanks to Ashley Tippit, a GoFundMe was set up to help with expenses https://gofund.me/4bad78ad.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Scott Wallace Fry
Obituary: Floyd Anthony Hastings
Obituary | Garry Riggenbach
Obituary: Clifford Lee Williamson
Edward Joe Tena

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State