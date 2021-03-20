Obituary | William ‘Bill’ Holman
William (Bill) Holman, 63, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at home in Kingman, Arizona. William was born on July 30, 1957 in Alhambra, California to Edward and Sharon Holman. William graduated from high school with many additional courses in auto mechanics. He was a lifelong self-employed auto mechanic specializing in German vehicles and Volkswagen refurbishing, rebuilding and repairs. Bill enjoyed several passions including frontier wilderness living, camping, fishing, NASCAR racing and gourmet cooking (known by all were his infamous “crispy” treats). He spent many summers river rafting and camping with his daughter Amber. His grandsons William, Joseph and Jackson brought him heartwarming joy.
Bill leaves a legacy of being a loving, caring spirit to his whole family, especially watching over his mom and dad at their home for the last few years. William is survived by his mother Sharon Holman; sister Sue (Terrence) Norby; brother Greg (Pam) Holman; daughter Amber Hinshaw; grandsons William, Joseph and Jackson; and cousin Karen Drinkwine. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Holman. Celebration of Bill’s life will be planned for a future date.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to mohavememorial.com.
