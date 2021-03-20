OFFERS
Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman

Progressive Pipe Fabricators will bring 60 new jobs to the Kingman area at its new sprinkler pipe fabricating facility along Historic Route 66. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey thanked the company for choosing Mohave County and Arizona. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Progressive Pipe Fabricators will bring 60 new jobs to the Kingman area at its new sprinkler pipe fabricating facility along Historic Route 66. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey thanked the company for choosing Mohave County and Arizona. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Originally Published: March 20, 2021 5:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Construction is underway and soon a new and growing company will be coming to Mohave County.

According to a news release from Mohave County, Shambaugh & Sons is utilizing an existing building until the completion of its 84,000-square-foot fabrication facility.

The business is bringing 60 new jobs to the Kingman area.

Progressive Pipe Fabricators, a division of Shambaugh, will fabricate and deliver over 20,000 individual sprinkler pipes per week. The building will be located along Historic Route 66 in Kingman.

Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach says she is thrilled the company chose Mohave County.

“Companies are becoming more aware of what our county offers and we’re truly excited by the arrival of Progressive Pipe Fabricators.”

Shambaugh & Sons, COO, National Fire Protection Rob Vincent said he is also excited about the new location, adding “by expanding our fabrica tion capabilities throughout the United States, our new shop will now serve a much larger geographic area. What’s even more exciting is that while we’re expanding our reach, we’re simultaneously bolstering our sustainability efforts by reducing fuel consumption and improving speed to market.”

Vincent pointed out the full opening of the new facility is planned for the fall of 2021.

“Being able to support the local community as an employer is something that makes all of us at Progressive Pipe Fabricators extremely proud,” he added.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also welcomed the firm to Mohave County and Arizona.

“No state in the country provides a better environment for companies like Shambaugh to grow and thrive. My thanks to the Arizona Commerce Authority and our partners in Mohave County for their work on this project, and to the team at Shambaugh for choosing Arizona.”

Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson said "Shambaugh's selection of Kingman reflects the quality of talent in the region and its competitiveness for high-value industries like manufacturing. This significant investment is excellent news, not just for Kingman, but all of Mohave County.”

Ursenbach said she sees Mohave County as a great place to be for companies expanding and seeking new opportunities.

“We offer so much in our huge rural county. We’re so pleased that Shambaugh & Sons saw our many available resources and then saw fit to join us for a shared profitable and enjoyable future.”

Information provided by Mohave County

