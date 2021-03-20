OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 21
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rain possible after 11 am Tuesday, March 23 in Kingman area

There’s a 20% chance of rain in the Kingman area after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, according to the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

There’s a 20% chance of rain in the Kingman area after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, according to the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 20, 2021 5:50 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 20, 2021 5:58 PM

KINGMAN – There’s a 20% chance of showers in the Kingman area after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23. Otherwise, the weather will be breezy with a high near 59.

The daily highs will be in the mid-to-high 60s with mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the five-day forecast period, including 69 degrees on Sunday, March 21. Overnight lows will dip into the high 30s and low 40s.

Information provided by National Weather Service

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman
NWS issues flash flood, severe thunderstorm watch for Kingman
Kingman could see storms in days to come
Chance for rain through the week for Kingman
Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State