Suns top T’wolves 113-101
PHOENIX - Chris Paul scored 20 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Phoenix Suns bounced back from a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves the night before by beating them 113-101 on Friday.
Mikal Bridges scored 17 points and Langston Galloway added 14 off the bench for the Suns, who improved to 27-13 and have won 16 of their last 20 games.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points. Ricky Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists for Minnesota, which fell to 10-32.
Minnesota stunned Phoenix on Thursday night with a 123-119 comeback win.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Return home to face Oklahoma City on Monday.
Suns: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
