Suns top T’wolves 113-101

PHOENIX - Chris Paul scored 20 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Phoenix Suns bounced back from a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves the night before by beating them 113-101 on Friday.

Mikal Bridges scored 17 points and Langston Galloway added 14 off the bench for the Suns, who improved to 27-13 and have won 16 of their last 20 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points. Ricky Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists for Minnesota, which fell to 10-32.

Minnesota stunned Phoenix on Thursday night with a 123-119 comeback win.

