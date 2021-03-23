Briefs: Arizona rolling averages of COVID cases, deaths drop sharply

Arizona rolling averages of COVID cases, deaths drop sharply

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona on Tuesday reported 507 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped sharply over the past two weeks.

The latest figures increased the state's pandemic totals to 837,244 cases and 16,798 deaths.

As of Monday, 650 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds, up from 647 on Sunday but far below the Jan. 11 pandemic of 5,082.

The rolling average of daily cases plummeted from 1,345 on March 7 to 479 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 49.9 to 27.4 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths

WINDOW ROCK (AP) – The Navajo Nation on Monday reported no new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

It was the second consecutive day that the tribe has not recorded a coronavirus-related death. The death toll remains at 1,233 since the pandemic began with the number of confirmed cases at 30,007 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.

Tribal health officials say more than 191,000 vaccine doses have been distributed.

“Once again, the Navajo Nation is exemplifying what can be accomplished when we listen to the public health experts and work together. Our hard work is paying off and our prayers are being answered,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “The fight against COVID-19 continues on. Variants continue to be of great concern across the country, especially as we see more and more people travel including students on spring break.”

Ava Arpaio, wife of former longtime Arizona sheriff, dies

PHOENIX (AP) – Ava Arpaio, the wife of the former longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix who faithfully supported her husband in his controversial political career yet still managed to be liked by some of his toughest critics, has died at age 89.

Her death Sunday at a hospital in the Phoenix area was confirmed by her husband, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. She died from complications of cancer.

Arpaio has credited his wife of 63 years for raising their two children while he worked as a federal drug agent in the United States, Turkey and Mexico and supporting him as he served as sheriff for 24 years and became an influential but polarizing figure in immigration enforcement.

“I look back and always say the job came first. Most people would never say that,” the 88-year-old former lawman said Monday. “I love my family, but I was dedicated to my job. And she put up with that and supported me.”