Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 23
‘Citizen Kane’ featured at monthly movie night

Dorothy Comingore and Orson Welles star in “Citizen Kane,” to be featured on monthly movie night Friday, March 26 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center in Kingman. (IMDb photo)

Originally Published: March 23, 2021 5:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – Monthly movie night at 6 p.m. Friday, March 26 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., will feature the 1941 production of “Citizen Kane” starring Orson Welles, Ray Collins, and Dorothy Comingore.

According to a news release, “Charles Foster Kane dies alone in his mansion, leaving behind a massive fortune, a media empire, and a labyrinthine legacy of successes and scandals. A determined news reporter unravels the story of Kane’s rise and fall as he tries to solve the mystery of Kane’s dying word: ‘Rosebud.’”

Family and friends are welcome. Popcorn, snacks and drinks are sold. A $2 donation benefits center programs.

Information provided by Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center

