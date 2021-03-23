‘Citizen Kane’ featured at monthly movie night
KINGMAN – Monthly movie night at 6 p.m. Friday, March 26 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., will feature the 1941 production of “Citizen Kane” starring Orson Welles, Ray Collins, and Dorothy Comingore.
According to a news release, “Charles Foster Kane dies alone in his mansion, leaving behind a massive fortune, a media empire, and a labyrinthine legacy of successes and scandals. A determined news reporter unravels the story of Kane’s rise and fall as he tries to solve the mystery of Kane’s dying word: ‘Rosebud.’”
Family and friends are welcome. Popcorn, snacks and drinks are sold. A $2 donation benefits center programs.
Information provided by Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center
