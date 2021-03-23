OFFERS
City of Kingman’s recovery from cyberattack continues

The City of Kingman wrote on Monday, March 22 that it hopes to have its computer problems largely resolved by the end of the week. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 23, 2021 4:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman information technology team members have visited more than 20 city work sites following a cyberattack on Feb. 26. The city wrote in a news release Monday, March 22 that they hope a majority of its computer system will be fully functional by the end of the week.

The city wrote in a news release that some work functions such as specialized software and files remain inaccessible for some departments.

“The City of Kingman is categorizing this as a criminal cyberattack; the city never lost control of our network,” the city wrote. “At this time, we are still working to discover the extent of the event and trying to discover if any information has been damaged.”

The release noted the city has a legal obligation to inform customers and employees if their information has been damaged or exposed.

“The City of Kingman is insured against this type of cyberattack and we are working closely with different agencies and the insurance provider to conduct the forensic investigation,” the city continued.

The utility pay-by-phone system is now back online, and customers can contact 928-753-8585 to pay a bill. The city advised that customers may experience busy signals due to large call volumes. Customers can also pay their utility bill in person.

All delinquent notice fees are being waived at this time.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

