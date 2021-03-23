OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 23
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | Let Joe and Nancy take the migrants

LINDA ATHENS
Originally Published: March 23, 2021 10:51 a.m.

As I listened to crazy Nancy Pelosi yesterday extol the virtues of Biden’s new, humane border policy as opposed to horrible Donald Trump, I laughed but wanted to cry. It occurred to me, perhaps busloads of illegal migrants dropped off with tents at Pelosi’s palatial palace in Frisco, or perhaps one of Biden’s big east coast homes, might change their thinking.

Arizona Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was on the “Justice With Jeanine” TV show filmed at the border. With 6,300 square miles of land, 83 of the miles being with Mexico, Dannels explained in Cochise County, it‘s all about cartels. In fact, Joe Biden is considered the greatest gift ever bestowed on the cartels.

Besides the terrible damage to unaccompanied children, we must remember this Biden policy enriches and empowers these cartels, most of whom are transnational barbarian criminal syndicates that link up with Chinese fentanyl exporters and even international terrorists like Hezbollah. Recently, a Border Patrol agent said he’s never seen this amount of fentanyl coming over before Biden’s 100-day ”y’all come on over” policy. How many American teenagers will die from that fentanyl I have to wonder. And of course, that’s not even considering up to 30% of those coming also have the coronavirus, and are simply put on buses and brought on into our land.

Sheriff Dannels elaborated on the violent Sinaloa Cartel in his area saying Biden’s “hastily done on his first day” orders have left the unfinished wall with all of the materials to finish sitting there, and one person to guard them. Since the wall was pre-paid and will not get built, it’s a complete waste of time and money.

Nice going, Joe. Other people’s money doesn’t seem to bother Biden. But also, this Biden policy cuts funds from Cochise County law enforcement. More people and cartels coming, less money to handle it. The drug cartel business is a $500 billion a year business; larger than Walmart.

Having lived in El Paso 35 years, I recall years back, sitting in my car on the big bridge back into the U. S. coming from the Juarez, Mexico market. You often are at a standstill, waiting hours in the traffic, and I noticed a young man in the passenger side of the car next to me. Something about him seemed strange. The booth agents next to me noticed also and ran towards the car as the driver jumped out and ran back into Juarez.

I later learned the young teenager had been killed, gutted and filled with bags of cocaine. He was some woman’s son. One of many sick stories of drugs on the border and that doesn’t even include the sexual violence against young women and children, especially those in the caravans.

This Biden plan is a horror story and it’s only beginning. God help us all.

(Linda Athens is a resident of Kingman.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey blasts Biden over border
Homeland Security head rejects GOP claims of border `crisis'
Busloads of asylum seekers arriving in Tucson
US reports surge of migrant children at SW border
Arizona governor to visit Mexico border amid migrant surge
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State