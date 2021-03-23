COVID kills 2, infects 63 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – Two more Mohave County residents have perished from complications of COVID-19, and another 63 county residents have contracted the coronavirus.

The deaths and new cases were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, March 22, and cover the three-day period between noon on Friday, March 19 and noon on Monday.

One of the deaths – an adult in the 70-79 age range – and 24 of the new cases were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area. A resident in the 60-69 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City service area also died.

The 24 new Kingman cases, the most of the county’s four medical service areas, include nine in the age groups over 60 that are more vulnerable to complications from the disease. There were six cases ages 70-79, two ages 60-69 and one age 70-79.

There were also five new local cases ages 40-49, four ages 20-29, two each ages 0-10 and 30-29 and one each ages 11-19 and 50-59.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 20 new cases logged in the Bullhead City medical service area, 13 in the Lake Havasu City service area, five in undetermined locations in the county, and one in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There were 212 cases and 11 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18, according to data from the county. That compares to 232 new cases and eight deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11, which marked an increase of 30 cases over the previous seven days. There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4, and 328 new cases and 19 deaths between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 174 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 145, Lake Havasu City with 139, Fort Mohave with 47, Golden Valley with 29 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,831 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,854 for Bullhead City, 4,387 for Kingman, 1,599 for Fort Mohave, 1,086 for Golden Valley, 743 for Mohave Valley and 439 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 137 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 36 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,002 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,752 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,968 cases in the county. The county has counted 585 deaths, while the state reports 677. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has logged the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, March 22 there were 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 276 tests for a positivity rate of 11%.

The positivity rate in the county was 7% (19/274) on Monday, March 15; 5% on Tuesday, March 16; 6% (62/1,087) on Wednesday, March 17; 3% (17/667) on Thursday, March 18; 9% (102/1.178) on Friday, March 19; 3% (26/1,010) on Saturday, March 20; and 4% (16/361) on Sunday, March 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 170,266 tests have been conducted on county residents, and 13.1% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, March 23, AZDHS was reporting 53 new deaths and 507 new cases from 12,613 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 837,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,798 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 29.9 million confirmed cases and 543,477 deaths the morning of Tuesday, March 23.

The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,728,332 deaths from nearly 124 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, March 23.

Vaccines are being administered in Mohave County for those ages 55 and older.

The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.