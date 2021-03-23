OFFERS
Free mobile clinic to visit Kingman March 31

The Centerpoint for Hope mobile clinic has been visiting Kingman monthly offering medical care and other services, including free medication to reverse opioid overdoses. (Centerpoint for Hope courtesy photo)



Originally Published: March 23, 2021 4:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone (opioid overdose reversal medication), referral services and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic.

The Clinic will visit Kingman from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 at the Kingman Area Food Bank, located at 2930 E. Butler Ave.

Along with connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment.

The clinic is free and open to all ages.

Another visit is scheduled for the same location from noon to 4 p.m. on April 28, 2021.

Information provided by Centerpoint for Hope

State