Free mobile clinic to visit Kingman March 31
KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone (opioid overdose reversal medication), referral services and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic.
The Clinic will visit Kingman from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 at the Kingman Area Food Bank, located at 2930 E. Butler Ave.
Along with connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment.
The clinic is free and open to all ages.
Another visit is scheduled for the same location from noon to 4 p.m. on April 28, 2021.
Information provided by Centerpoint for Hope
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Mohave County, Kingman reap millions in virus relief
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- US 93 Kingman project in road plan
- Obituary
- Kingman Police Department adds 3 new officers
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of drug, weapon offenses after early-morning traffic stop
- Mohave County geology: Why are rocks red?
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Mohave 911
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: