Kingman Miner March 24 Adoption Spotlight: Alex
Originally Published: March 23, 2021 5:11 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children. Alex loves reading, drawing, playing sports and collecting footballs. He enjoys listening to music – especially rap and country – and dreams of becoming an NFL player when he grows up. Get to know Alex and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
