Kingman Unified School District to hire communications manager, start in-house newspaper

Kingman Unified School District board president Charles Lucero and board member Beth Weisser. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 23, 2021 5:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District will hire a communications manager to run “a mini-newspaper for the district.” It is also proposing an apprenticeship program to support its IT team, the district revealed at the KUSD annual budget workshop on Friday, March 19.

“Internal and external communication has always been important to KUSD, but this last year ramped up the need for continual creative communication within the district, outside of the district and through local media,” KUSD Finance Director Ahron Sherman said.

The communications manager will make $50,000. The position will be directly supervised by KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner and Sherman.

Dorner will be this person’s publisher and Sherman himself will act as an editor of “the mini-newspaper that’s at the service of KUSD only,” he said.

The informational technology apprentice will make $12.30 per hour. The hope is to generate a constant stream of new talent that will help maintain more than 8,000 devices in the district in working order, from laptops and Chromebooks to desktop computers.

“As we are pushing for online instruction, even when the pandemic ends,” Sherman said, “a need for quality and creative IT personnel is important.”

The apprentice program will give people a chance to train, show their talent and join the IT team permanently as a technician.

In terms of other positions discussed, KUSD is struggling with attracting psychologists and at this point two specialists are needed to secure needs of special education students. There are not enough workers in the field, and the district has tried using a behavioral specialist in the past, but without success.

The district is at the moment sufficiently covered with counselors, Dorner explained, but “with school psychologists, it’s always a work in progress.”

