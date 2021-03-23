OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 23
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Bipartisan support needed for climate change

Originally Published: March 23, 2021 11:02 a.m.

In the paper last week I read the article "12 Republican AGs sue Biden over climate order." The suit claims Biden doesn't have the constitutional authority to implement new rules about greenhouse gases. It argues it is Congress' job to regulate, not the president's.

Congress has a great opportunity here. By working across the aisle it will demonstrate to the American people climate change is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is a human issue.

According to a poll by Luntz Global, 4 of 5 voters (80%) want congress to put politics aside and reach a bipartisan solution on climate change. Climate change needs lasting legislative action and bipartisan bills have that power. Let's make legislating for climate solutions a bridge issue and not a wedge issue. Rather than suing each other, legislate together. It's what the people want.

Maggie Kraft

Phoenix

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Biden adjusting agenda to reflect narrow divide in Congress
Virus aid bill tests whether Biden, Congress can deliver
National emergency funds
Electability boosts Biden, Sanders falls short
Letter | If we want more of what Mother Earth provides, we need to give back to her
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State