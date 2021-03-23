Letter | Bipartisan support needed for climate change
In the paper last week I read the article "12 Republican AGs sue Biden over climate order." The suit claims Biden doesn't have the constitutional authority to implement new rules about greenhouse gases. It argues it is Congress' job to regulate, not the president's.
Congress has a great opportunity here. By working across the aisle it will demonstrate to the American people climate change is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is a human issue.
According to a poll by Luntz Global, 4 of 5 voters (80%) want congress to put politics aside and reach a bipartisan solution on climate change. Climate change needs lasting legislative action and bipartisan bills have that power. Let's make legislating for climate solutions a bridge issue and not a wedge issue. Rather than suing each other, legislate together. It's what the people want.
Maggie Kraft
Phoenix
