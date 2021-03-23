OFFERS
Letter | Forecasting the social weather

Originally Published: March 23, 2021 11:06 a.m.

Today’s residents of the Intermountain West seem to be only a shadow of our hard-working, ethical, independent, and knowledgeable ancestors.

For example, we watch the weather forecast every night. But we don’t spend much time on the social forecast – learning how to get along with family members, when to meet neighbors, why to get to know customers.

That forecast is even more uncertain and turbulent than the weather.

Our people are more concerned about elk poaching than poaching of black, Hispanic and Asian lives by the police. We are more concerned about the number of credit cards we can pile up in our wallets than the interest rates charged on them.

We beat our breasts over a single favorite issue rather than invest time in studying all the many important issues of the day.

We seem much less interested in science than in passing along speculative tales like the government is putting tracking devices into vaccines to take away our freedoms.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

